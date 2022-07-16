Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,109. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

