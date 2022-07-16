Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,041. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.