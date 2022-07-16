Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.57. 8,608,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

