Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,092 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,042,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754,426. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

