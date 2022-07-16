Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $49.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NYSE IR opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

