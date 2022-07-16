Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 116.2% in June

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Infobird Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 36,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Infobird has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Get Infobird alerts:

Infobird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.