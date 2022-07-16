Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.84

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 142442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.7392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

