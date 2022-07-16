Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.55. 450,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,963,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDO. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

