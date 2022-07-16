Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $2.04. Immutep shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 30,004 shares traded.

Immutep Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,044 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

