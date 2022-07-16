Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.67.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

