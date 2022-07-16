IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.75

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.75 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 94.60 ($1.13). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.14), with a volume of 362,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £89.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,022.22.

In other IG Design Group news, insider Clare Askem acquired 24,096 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.68 ($23,786.49).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

