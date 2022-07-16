IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.01

Shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.01 and traded as low as $19.40. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 295 shares.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

