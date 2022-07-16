Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0614 on Major Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Hush has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $735,773.99 and approximately $113.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00295893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00076858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.