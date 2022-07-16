Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Position Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.1 %

HUN opened at $28.80 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

