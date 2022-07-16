Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HUFAF remained flat at $12.89 during midday trading on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.
Featured Articles
