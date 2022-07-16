Hot Cross 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.06 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $2.06 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.
Hot Cross Coin Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.