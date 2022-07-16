Hoo Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.02 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 11% against the dollar. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $47.02 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002744 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00049406 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001833 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
