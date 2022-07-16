Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Trading Down 9.7 %

OTCMKTS:HKTVY opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get Hong Kong Technology Venture alerts:

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.