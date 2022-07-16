HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 163,617 shares.The stock last traded at $34.35 and had previously closed at $35.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $665.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

Insider Activity at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $789,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Further Reading

