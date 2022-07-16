Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and $18,750.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,306.19 or 0.99997576 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008963 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003430 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Hoge Finance Profile
Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.
Buying and Selling Hoge Finance
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.