HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Up 8.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 371,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 434,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$378.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

