Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 182.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 102.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,011,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 511,007 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter worth about $11,749,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hippo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hippo Stock Performance

Hippo stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Hippo has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.