Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Shares Up 2.8%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

