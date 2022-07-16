Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Trading Up 3.6%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $298.49 and last traded at $298.49. 63 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 6.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.