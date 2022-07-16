Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

