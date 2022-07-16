Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 249.7% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HXGBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 170,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXGBY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.