Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.87

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 106772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HENKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($74.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($80.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.