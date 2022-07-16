Hendley & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,950 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

