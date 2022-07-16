Hendley & Co. Inc. Invests $6.46 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,000. Corteva makes up approximately 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. CWM LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corteva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

