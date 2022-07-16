Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys 2,310 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

