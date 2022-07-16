HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €27.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HFG stock opened at €31.85 ($31.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.12 and a 200 day moving average of €42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($97.50).

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.