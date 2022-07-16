Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Tops $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00249988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001411 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

