Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.50 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.0% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 124,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

