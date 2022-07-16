Head to Head Review: VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics $4.65 million 294.98 -$70.51 million ($1.71) -17.16 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,237.17 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -3.98

VolitionRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celldex Therapeutics. Celldex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.6% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Celldex Therapeutics and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 132.62%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Volatility and Risk

Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics -1,860.46% -20.68% -19.37% VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08%

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation. The company has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton to develop human antibodies towards CD27; Amgen Inc. with exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand; and Yale University. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

