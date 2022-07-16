Head to Head Comparison: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) versus Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.12 $298.30 million $3.87 10.20 Enterprise Bancorp $167.14 million 2.32 $42.17 million $3.48 9.19

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp. Enterprise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 40.53% 12.26% 1.48% Enterprise Bancorp 25.25% 12.23% 0.95%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Enterprise Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of March 1, 2022, it operated 31 branches in Southern California, 16 branches in Northern California, 10 branches in New York, four branches in Washington, two branches in Illinois, and two branches in Texas, as well as one branch each in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, and Hong Kong; and a representative office each in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it had 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

