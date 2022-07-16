Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $190,971.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,775.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.70 or 0.05894977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00251950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00672105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00511230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00071808 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,388,569 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.