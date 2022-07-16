Harmony (ONE) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $254.63 million and $27.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,530,964,275 coins and its circulating supply is 12,306,685,275 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

