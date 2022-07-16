Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $317,745.92 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $317,745.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,987,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. 525,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

