Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.69. 19,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 625,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

