H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Up 81.8% in June

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.I.G. Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 29.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.I.G. Acquisition Stock Performance

HIGA remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

About H.I.G. Acquisition

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

