GYEN (GYEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $128,615.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.60 million and $128,615.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00048968 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023408 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001854 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
