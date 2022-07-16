Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0027

Gulden (NLG) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00249244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001410 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

