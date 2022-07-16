Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Up 84.5% in June

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Stock Performance

NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,137. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $708.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $481.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

