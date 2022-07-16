Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 2.6 %

OMAB stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

