Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.10 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Groupon Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Groupon has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 106,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,735.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,429,053 shares in the company, valued at $29,267,005.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,356,580 shares of company stock worth $22,098,925. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

