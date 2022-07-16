Gries Financial LLC Sells 270 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Shares of CDW opened at $161.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.88. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.