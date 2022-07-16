Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $869.67

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869.67 ($10.34) and traded as low as GBX 805.25 ($9.58). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 815 ($9.69), with a volume of 10,350 shares traded.

Gresham House Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £315.76 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 867.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 887.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gresham House news, insider Sarah Ing acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 916 ($10.89) per share, for a total transaction of £36,640 ($43,577.55).

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

