Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

