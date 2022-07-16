GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Up 25%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 174,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 240,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

