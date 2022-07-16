Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Trading 23.7% Higher

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 23.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.67. 159,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 937% from the average session volume of 15,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Clarus Securities cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

