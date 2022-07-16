Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Trading 23.7% Higher

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 23.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.67. 159,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 937% from the average session volume of 15,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Clarus Securities cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 23.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.